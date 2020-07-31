It is official: Apple recognizes that the new iPhone will not arrive on time

Both analysts specialized in Apple, and leakers who publish information from within the company, have been predicting for months that the coronavirus crisis is going to cause, for the first time in many years, those in Cupertino to have to modify their plans when putting their new phones up for sale.

Although September has always been the month of the presentation keynote, and later put on sale in stores, this year things will change significantly and as one senior company executive has stated, the iPhone 12 will be delayed “a few weeks later” than usual. So we can rest easy now, right?

October on the horizon

It has been the chief financial officer of Apple, Luca Maestri, who left these headlines around the possible release dates of the new smartphones that, if nothing changes, will land in stores next October. Now, the only question that remains to be cleared is whether this delay will send the launch at the beginning or end of the same month.

A delay of just 15 days would put the new phones on sale for the week of Friday, October 9, which would not be too long a waiting time. Another thing is that the delay was greater and they were not available until the 23rd or 30th, which would be more than a month late. The only good news about all this is that the owners of an iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will be able to boast of having had a terminal with one more month of life cycle in the market as a novelty compared to previous generations.

Concept design of an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In what does not seem to change the usual release dates are for iOS 14, which will come from all all during the month of September to be installed on the smartphones that currently will support it, removing the iPhone 12 of course, although in Luca Maestri’s statements there are no references to another of the most successful devices of those in Cupertino: the Apple Watch.

Will those Series 6 also be delayed, which, with total certainty, will hit the market this year with the help of the iPhone 12? There are no references about them although If we venture to guess the future, what do you think Apple will do? Keep the date of September or bring them to the same days that the phones go on sale? We opted for the second possibility.

