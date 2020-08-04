It is now possible to draw the electrical circuit directly on the skin

Houston, USA: It is now much easier to draw an electrical circuit directly on human skin. The credit goes to the University of Houston engineers.

Xinjiang Yu and Bill D. Cook, vice-professors of mechanical engineering at the university, worked on a brand new type of electronics that could be called “writing on the skin.” With the help of special ink, different types of sensors and circuits can be drawn on human skin.

The report, published in Nature Communications, states that wearable technology is undergoing a brand new revolution. This method will help in the treatment of patients by collecting the heart rate, respiratory tract, body temperature and other important information very accurately.

Electrical impressions made on the body will not affect the patient’s mobility and will also reduce the possibility of incorrect data from them. The important thing is that this process is very simple and easy for anyone to do.

“It’s just like writing something on paper. We can make many circuits with special pens and inks. The ink dries instantly and the circuit is complete. In this way soft, flexible and lightweight devices can be made directly on the skin.

According to experts, this invention can be used in battlefields, accidents and other emergencies, which can be a complete assessment of the internal situation of the body. In this way the heart rate, muscle, temperature, skin moisture and the rate of self-injury can be monitored.