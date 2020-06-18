Latest news
'It is important to have a senior Gaeltacht minister in the next government to fight the battle' – Former minister of state for the Gaeltacht

By Brian Adam
Dinny McGinley, a former Fine Gael TD, says that having a senior ministry in charge of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht would help him

A former Fine Gael minister for the Gaeltacht has said that the appointment of a senior minister with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht would be of great assistance to the Irish language situation.

Dinny McGinley, a former Fine Gael TD, says he would find it helpful to have a senior ministry when dealing with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs.

The Gaeltacht has had no senior minister since Pat Carey was in charge of the Department of the Gaeltacht almost a decade ago. Dinny McGinley himself succeeded Pat Carey in 2011 and has held a junior ministry in the Gaeltacht ever since.

"I think it would be an advantage if there was a minister [in the cabinet] who would have Gaeltacht responsibilities to fight the battle. I think that's important, ”says McGinley, who was minister of state for the Gaeltacht from 2011-2014.

Since then, Fine Gael has appointed two other junior ministers to deal with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs, Joe McHugh and Seán Kyne.

"When I was there, Jimmy Deenihan was a Senior Minister and he was very helpful but, nevertheless, having someone with special responsibilities for the Gaeltacht is an advantage," said McGinley.

“Deenihan had a lot to do and left the Gaeltacht. That was fine but it would be to my advantage if I was in Government day after day. ”

McGinley, who served as TD for South West Donegal between 1982 and 2016, says that responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht could be given to the senior minister as well as other responsibilities.

"There are so many potential Departments now and there are only fifteen ministers," he says.

"You could have the Minister for the Gaeltacht and the Marine, or the Minister for the Gaeltacht and Defense," says McGinley. "As long as they were in there [in the cabinet] and they were dealing day-to-day with Gaeltacht affairs and it wasn't left to anyone else."

Conradh na Gaeilge and other organizations say that a major disadvantage to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht has been the absence of a senior minister since 2011.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party published a new draft government program this week but doubts remain as to whether there will be a senior minister for the Gaeltacht in the next government.

It was reported during the founding government talks that two parties, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, were seeking to appoint a senior minister in the next government with primary responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language and that one party, Fine Gael, had against such a promise.

Sinn Féin was the only party that promised in their election manifesto that they would appoint a Senior Minister with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

A Fianna Fáil spokeswoman said Report.ie recently announced that the party supports the implementation of the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language, where a senior minister for the Gaeltacht is mentioned.

However, the spokesman was not prepared to give any commitment that Fianna Fáil would demand this if they were to form a coalition.

