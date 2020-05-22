It is estimated there were over 100 people on board a plane crashing in the city of Karachi.

It is estimated that more than a hundred people were on board a plane crashing in southern Pakistan, in the city of Karachi. Images broadcast on the country's national television service showed that the plane – of Pakistan International Airline – hit a residential area.

The Pakistani Aviation Authority said it must confirm the number of people on board, but thinks there were 99 passengers and eight crew on the plane, which was coming from Lahore.

Commercial flights had just begun in Pakistan, following the suspension of the corvirovirus.

There have been many airplane and helicopter accidents in Pakistan over the years.

For example, in 2016, an airplane of Pakistan International Airline caught fire and 40 were killed in the incident.