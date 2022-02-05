It Could Never Happen Here: School gate politics, gossip and a suspicious drowning

Everyone who has ever ­spent time at the school gates will recognise the ­characters in Eithne Shortall’s cracking new novel. The ­vociferous, self-appointed mother-in-charge at the centre of her group of sycophants. Or the mum who parks in the middle of ­designated no-parking area to drop her child at the gates. Outside this golden circle are the other mums. They are not included in the school gate huddle but are the object of whispers and sidelong glances.

Shortall’s book is a wry satire set in the fictional Cooney, somewhere in Co Cork, a town which thrives on gossip and petty snobbery. The narrative revolves around Glass Lake primary where most of the mothers are fiercely loyal former pupils who call themselves Lakers.

There is a dark thread to the story, however, as we know from the outset that the gardaí are investigating a suspicious drowning.

The book’s author is a Sunday Times Ireland journalist who has published three other books. Her debut — Love in Row 27 — about an airport check-in attendant who plays Cupid was a bestseller. Her follow-up, Grace After Henry, dealt with a woman’s grief after the death of her husband and won Best Page Turner at the UK’s Big Book Awards. Her third, Three Little Truths, involving the secrets and scandals of three friends, drew favourable comparisons with Maeve Binchy, Marian Keyes and Liane Moriarty and was a BBC Radio 2 Book Club pick.

It Could Never Happen Here is another page-turner, as cleverly plotted as an Agatha Christie whodunnit. The drama unfolds three weeks before the drowning. As Shortall gradually introduces us to a cast of characters, we know that one of them will be the victim.

Beverley Franklyn is the alpha-mum. A former TV soap star, she is married to one of the richest men in Cooney. She is directing the school production of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (the book, not the film she emphasises) and even the outsider mums kowtow to her to try to get their child on stage. There is bribery, including the offer of a loan of a Tuscan villa, and blackmail.

Beverley catches her 12-year-old daughter Amelia posing with her phone for an inappropriate image which she has sent to Woody Whitehead, a boy in her class. Beverley demands the boy is expelled from the school. Little does she know that her older daughter is dating Woody’s big brother, Arlo. The boys’ father Charlie Whitehead is in jail after a car accident that left Arlo’s best friend Leo, son of the school principal, paralysed and killed their friend Mike. There is animosity from almost the entire community who want the Whiteheads run out of town.

When the principal refuses to expel Woody, Beverley goes to the local press where Christine is a journalist and one of the outsider mums. Christine is also willing to stoop low to get her nervous daughter Maeve into the costume department of the musical. She covers the incident for the newspaper without naming names. Soon all hell breaks loose and there is speculation about the culprits. All the while, Shortall is dropping clues as she sprinkles the book with police statements of the various witnesses, so the reader can cross them off the victim list.

Red herrings

However, Shortall also plants a few red herrings and keeps you guessing who and why almost to the very end. As the various threads are finally pulled together, many of the protagonists learn valuable lessons and secrets are revealed.

Thought-provoking, with well-drawn characters, It Could Never Happen Here has already been described as perfect for fans of Motherland and Catastrophe on TV. While the themes of frequently floundering motherhood, tempered by empathy and witty humour draw many comparisons, the extra element of a complex whodunnit sets this novel apart and takes it to another level.

Fiction: It Could Never Happen Here by Eithne Shortall

Corvus, 400 pages, hardcover €18.20; e-book £3.99

