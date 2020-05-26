Latest news
'It can have a positive impact on the organization' s approach and way of working '- Glór na nGael

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie on the leading Irish language organizations describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting their work. Lorcán Mac Gabhann, Commander of Glór na nGael who replied this week…

'It can have a positive impact on the organization' s approach and way of working '- Glór na nGael

1] What new arrangements have you put in place for the coronary virus?

We successfully agreed and published a new Work Plan for the period March – August in mid-March. The document describes the goals of the organization, online work, the development of new facilities, including a family-oriented website, a GAA club app, a new family activity book, videos of various interests and more.

2] What are your biggest challenges?

The staff of the organization have experience of working from home. This poses no challenge to staff. However, it is a challenge that we cannot arrange personal meetings with committees and others, but it is not a permanent arrangement and we are using other means in the meantime.

3] What events, proposals or plans have you canceled due to coronary virus?

Personal timetables have been postponed, but we continue to follow online and over the phone. There are very worthwhile events going on especially with GAA clubs registered with the Joseph MacDonagh Foundation. The National Awards Ceremony to be held in Gaoth Dobhair was canceled but with the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, this event was held online on 21 May.

Although family events have been canceled, online events are in development. A Quiz is held every Thursday night and involves up to 90 families. Molscéal is also broadcasting this event. Live Bingo events are also being broadcast every Monday and Wednesday night.

4] What events, proposals or plans are subject to uncertainty due to coronary virus?

Family events are the biggest loser but the online ones are a big success. We are confident that we will be able to restart these in early September, depending on government guidance. As it stands there is no danger of any organization proposal this year.

5] Overall, what impact has the crisis had on the work of the organization and how will it affect the work of the organization?

This can have a positive impact on the approach and approach of the organization. In particular, we have been able to engage with families in a modern way. This will be pursued and developed. A list of resources and aids is being developed, including reading aids, craft aids, exercise aids and daily use by the public.

We are developing three fun facilities, including the 'Headbands' game, which we hope will be ready next autumn. It is a great facility for the community www.údar.ie, which is managed by the organization. Since the outbreak of the crisis there has been a steady stream of people using this site daily.

6] Can you guess what percentage of the organisation's work was affected by the crisis?

It is very difficult to figure this out. At the moment it is most affected by personal / face-to-face time. Apart from undertaking work planned as part of the year's work program, a completely new agenda was undertaken for the period March – August 2020. We are proud that the organization was able to agree and publish a new agenda for the period of crisis by the end of March.

