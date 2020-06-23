A judge in Coventry England has rejected a family appeal against a decision to reject a petition for a statement in Irish only to be placed on a memorial stone

The family who made the appeal now intend to go to a more senior ecclesiastical court.

Judge Stephen Eyre, Chancellor of the Coventry Diocese of England, who refused don appeal made against his own decision not to allow a family to put the 'in our hearts forever' statement in Irish only on the memorial of Margaret Keane, originally from Ireland.

The Keane family confirmed to Nuacht.ie that they had begun the process of making a new appeal to the Archbishop's Provincial Court against the latest decision.

Speaking to Report.ie, Bernadette Keane said that Judge Eyre's decision to dismiss her appeal "added to the heartbreak of her mother's death".

"This latest decision adds another dimension to our heartbreak and adds an extra layer of bureaucracy to an extremely painful process.

"We are very disappointed that the appeal was not allowed to proceed."

Bernadette Keane said it was "very difficult to understand" the Judge's position in this case given the support they have received from the Church of England itself, the Bishop of Coventry and the general public.

Judge Eyre indicated last week that he upheld his decision to reject the statement in Irish only on Margaret Keane's gravestone and refused to allow the family's appeal.

Eyre's decision to oppose the request for the statement in Irish only was that without an English translation on the slab, it could be considered a 'political slogan'.

Church of England sent out statement later on the controversial decision made in the ecclesiastical court in the Diocese of Coventry regarding the Irish language and suggested to the Keane people that they might appeal to a more senior church court.

The Church's statement stated that "the Irish language is an important part of the Church of England's heritage" and that the decision could be appealed to a more senior ecclesiastical court, the Archbishop's Presbyterian Court, in this case the Canterbury Arches Court.

However, as part of the appeal process, the family was asked to seek permission from the local judge, Judge Eyre, to take the case to a more senior ecclesiastical court.

In a statement issued by the Bishop of Coventry, Christopher Cocksworth, he said that he was "deeply saddened" when people are "hurt or humiliated" and that he was praying for a satisfactory resolution of the matter for the people of Keane. the birth was left "extremely disturbed".

The Margaret Keane Foundation and the Gofundme campaign set up by the Keane family to support a local GAA club and promote equality in Coventry.