ISTAT: six million Italian families are without internet in Italy

By Brian Adam
The digital divide continues to be a serious problem for our country. This is also certified by the latest ISTAT survey, according to which 6 million and 175 thousand Italian families do not yet have internet access, for a percentage of 24.2% of the total.

According to the Institute of Statistics, the internet was in 2019 used on a regular basis by 74% of individuals between 16 and 74 years of age, an important figure but still significantly lower than the 85% of the European average. Failure to access the network is recorded above all in households made up of elderly people and members with low educational qualifications.

The annual study also highlights the difference between north and south: 30% of families who do not use the internet are in the south, in municipalities with a maximum of 2 thousand inhabitants. The report also emphasizes the difficulties in the use of digital tools by students, which became more pronounced during the lockdown phase.

In chapter five, called “structural problems as possible levers of recovery”, ISTAT notes that “in these difficult years our country has with difficulty continued to progress in education, in the diffusion of more advanced organizational models and in the use of technologies in the economy, in the public administration and in the daily life of individuals“.

The full document is available on the ISTAT website.

