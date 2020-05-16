Israel refrains from expanding Jewish settlements in West Bank, Jordan

Oman: Jordan's King Abdullah II has said Israel's refusal to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank would provoke a backlash.

According to the World News Agency, King Abdullah II of Jordan in an interview strongly criticized Israel's intention to give land to more Jewish settlers in the West Bank, calling it a violation of international law and a sabotage of peace. Given

King Abdullah II warned Israel to refrain from seizing more territory in the West Bank, saying there would be a full-blown conflict in the region that would not be in anyone's favor. Israel will face a major war.

The King of Jordan added that if the Palestinian National Authority was abolished, anarchy would increase in the region and extremism would increase. Those who want more occupation of the West Bank are enemies of peace.

It should be noted that the Israeli Prime Minister had promised in his election manifesto to resettle more Jewish families in the West Bank and with the help of world powers he intends to implement his manifesto which has already been rejected by the Palestinian leadership.