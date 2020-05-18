Israel political crisis Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister for 18 months

Tel Aviv: Former Prime Minister Netanyahu has once again been sworn in as prime minister for 18 months, following a decision to form the longest-running political crisis in Israeli history.

According to the International News Agency, the longest-running political crisis in Israel, with three parties failing to win a majority in three elections a year, ended after the formula for participatory power was agreed upon.

Under the formula, former Prime Minister Netanyahu has been sworn in as prime minister for the next 18 months, with opposition leader Benny Gunz taking over as deputy prime minister. Similarly, after 18 months, a member of the rival party will be given a chance to become the Prime Minister.

Despite the political crisis and sharp differences with each other, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Deputy Prime Minister Benny Gunz pledged to illegally annex several areas of the occupied West Bank to Israel by July 1 under an agreement reached with the United States. What is the expression?

On the other hand, Palestinian leaders have rejected the coalition government’s announcement to annex the West Bank to Israel by July 1, saying that the Palestinian people will not accept any move that would jeopardize their sovereignty and independence. Came.