Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Israel and Doctors Without Borders will support Honduras in fighting the coronavirus

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
The possibility of requesting the return of more than 260 health students who have received scholarships abroad is not ruled out.

President Juan Orlando Hernández reported on Tuesday that Israel and Doctors Without Borders will support Honduras in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press conference broadcast by TNH News (Channel 8), Hernández confirmed that “we have spoken with the Prime Minister of Israel (Benjamin Netanyahu) to work together to confront the covid and we will have assistance and support there.”

He noted that “we have also spoken with international organizations such as Doctors Without Borders who will also be supporting us and we are looking for what we do not have in Honduras.”

Likewise, the president did not rule out the possibility of requesting the return of more than 260 health students who are scholarship abroad through the Presidential Scholarship Program Honduras 20/20.

“They are in a large number of countries preparing and I would not rule out, if this situation worsens, call them sooner, but in the meantime we want them to take out their specialties and return to the country to be part of this great health system that we are building with these new facilities ”, he explained.

“Meanwhile, with these 95 facilities (which will have the new system) I am sure that a large majority of doctors who have been unemployed will be employed,” he said.

“It is impressive how the mayors also have their health personnel; in the same way in the private sector it is going to be required, because this pandemic came to open the eyes that another similar pandemic may appear at any time and we have to be prepared, “said Hernández.

