Isaac Newton wrote a "remedy" to cure the plague: it included toad vomiting

In recent months we have witnessed somewhat unfounded news to cure Covid-19, from wrong suggestions to real hoaxes. One of these, long ago, was given by one of the greatest contributors to science: Isaac Newton, who suggested that to treat the plague it was enough to use toad vomit.

Newton’s 17th-century prescription for the bubonic plague was a true concoction of these amphibians, which he combined powdered toad with the creature’s vomit. The recipe was written by Newton in two pages of notes in the De Peste book by Jan Baptist van Helmont of 1667.

The scientist, during the publication period of the pages, was locked up inside Trinity College in Cambridge because of all the deaths in the world. In fact, in the United Kingdom, there were 100,000 died from the plague between 1665 and 1666.

Here is the scientist’s recipe: hang a toad over a fireplace, wait for it to vomit all the contents of the stomach, incinerate the body, mix everything with the vomit and spread in the affected area.

These two pages will be sold at the Bonhams auction house in a figure between 80,000 and 120,000 dollars. In short, not bad for a real hoax, written however by one of the most brilliant scientists of that time.