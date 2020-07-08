Tech GiantsAppleEntertainmentMobileiphone
Is your iPhone battery short? Apple Music could be largely to blame

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The list of apps that have starred in incidents such as the one we bring you today, where some iPhone users have reported that their devices quickly drain the battery without explanation And, what is worse, due to an application that in many cases has never been opened or, if it had, it happened weeks ago.

The big point of this problem is Apple Music, the equivalent of Spotify within the iOS (and Android) ecosystem and that, according to some users, It is the culprit that the battery of your terminals eats up in a very short time. You just have to take a look at the screenshots that are circulating on forums like Reddit, to see how the Cupertino ones have a performance and energy efficiency problem at this point.

Up to 95% of battery

As you can see from the screenshot below, some modern or older iPhone users upgraded to version 13.5.1 are running low on batteries for having Apple Music in the background. Something that can happen after opening it and that, even if we don’t use it, it continues to patiently consume battery power.

Apple Music Power Consumption.

According to many of the users who have suffered from this problem, battery consumption occurred even without listening to music, simply because it remains inactive in the background, which makes its use even more dangerous if it is confirmed that we are facing a general problem. At the moment Apple has not said anything about what are the conditions in which this error occurs, to avoid reproducing them on our phone.

There are some really troubling testimonials, like the one from Mojo06, which states that “I just bought a new iPhone 11 a few days ago, and my battery is failing very fast. I haven’t used it yet Apple Music app and says it’s been running in the background for over 18 hours and it has used 95% of my battery. ”

Is there any solution? If you don’t have an active subscription to the music service, you can always uninstall it permanently until in the future you decide to recover it. If you don’t want to take such a drastic solution (at least temporarily until they fix it) because you use it on a daily basis, you can choose to try several things: from disabling automatic song download, to preventing it from updating in the background, and even prevent her from using mobile data when you go out.

