Is there a way to keep the "I care" reaction on Facebook?

Various posts on Facebook indicate that the reaction “I care” will disappear in the coming hours. This is real?

In April, Facebook featured a reaction that conquered the social network, it was the icon “It matters to me”, The face-hugging a heart to express support in the midst of the quarantine. Now the rumour has circulated among users that he is about to say goodbye. Is it real that it will disappear? Is there a way to preserve it? Here we tell you everything that is officially known on the subject.

However, the publications that assure that the “I care” face will disappear in a few hours or days, are based only on rumours. Since officially neither the social network nor its own manager of technological communications has released a statement confirming it; that is to say, there is still no established date for the reaction to say goodbye to the platform, in case the company decides so.

As mentioned above, Facebook has not revealed that the face will disappear in the coming days; And if this were to be confirmed, there will be no way to avoid it with comments or likes; since it would be an automatic change.

So we must wait for the official news from the social network. If Facebook declares that the reaction is about to disappear, would you miss it?