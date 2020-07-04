Is life a rare thing within the universe? 'Not at all', according to a new study

The earth it is not in a privileged position in the universe, an idea that dominated human thought centuries ago. A new study, conducted by researchers from the University of Nottingham in the UK, points out that there is nothing special about the conditions on Earth that has allowed the evolution of intelligent life.

This process can therefore also be replicated anywhere. And intelligent life is likely to evolve in roughly the same time scale as our planet. There are probably around 36 civilizations in the galaxy right now with our own capabilities, although they have never been discovered to date.

There is an idea, in fact, that if a planet is in the habitable zone of a system that is rich in the heaviest elements necessary for life, then intelligent life will emerge on a time scale between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion years. The logic is as follows: intelligent life emerged on Earth from over 5 billion years ago. Therefore, the same thing will happen during the same time scale in other similar angles.

How come we don’t find life within our galaxy? According to experts “the closest civilization would be to 17,000 light-years away, making communication or even detection of these systems with current technology almost impossible“This also provides an answer to the Fermi paradox: it is not that there are no intelligent civilizations out there, it is that they are distributed so far across the galaxy that we cannot pinpoint them.

Obviously it is a speech that has very marked limits, but this does not prevent them from speculating.