Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Is life a rare thing within the universe? "Not at all", according to a new study

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

Very few times WhatsApp officially reveals the functions it has been working on, but this time it was the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Is life a rare thing within the universe? 'Not at all', according to a new study

The earth it is not in a privileged position in the universe, an idea that dominated human thought centuries ago. A new study, conducted by researchers from the University of Nottingham in the UK, points out that there is nothing special about the conditions on Earth that has allowed the evolution of intelligent life.

This process can therefore also be replicated anywhere. And intelligent life is likely to evolve in roughly the same time scale as our planet. There are probably around 36 civilizations in the galaxy right now with our own capabilities, although they have never been discovered to date.

There is an idea, in fact, that if a planet is in the habitable zone of a system that is rich in the heaviest elements necessary for life, then intelligent life will emerge on a time scale between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion years. The logic is as follows: intelligent life emerged on Earth from over 5 billion years ago. Therefore, the same thing will happen during the same time scale in other similar angles.

How come we don’t find life within our galaxy? According to experts “the closest civilization would be to 17,000 light-years away, making communication or even detection of these systems with current technology almost impossible“This also provides an answer to the Fermi paradox: it is not that there are no intelligent civilizations out there, it is that they are distributed so far across the galaxy that we cannot pinpoint them.

Obviously it is a speech that has very marked limits, but this does not prevent them from speculating.

More Articles Like This

Jeff Bezos "forgets" the divorce: the assets go back to 172 billion dollars

Amazon Brian Adam -
Almost a year after his record divorce from his wife MacKenzie Bezos, the heritage of the Amazon patron, Jeff Bezos, back to pre-marital crisis...
Read more

Twitter closes the Italian accounts of Luzsec and Anonymous: "an inexplicable censorship"

Social Networks Brian Adam -
Twitter has decided to close the Italian profiles of LulzSec and Anonymous. The choice was not officially motivated by the social network, and in...
Read more

The Hubble Space Telescope observes a spectacular "cosmic donut"

Space tech Brian Adam -
The Hubble Space Telescope has been searching the cosmos for over thirty years, continuously observing our Universe in search of astronomical phenomena to study...
Read more

How to put MIUI 12 control center on other mobiles, even if they are not Xiaomi

Apps Brian Adam -
The MIUI 12 control centre, inspired by that of iOS, represents a notable aesthetic and functional change in Xiaomi phones, but it does not...
Read more

A study has revealed which passwords are most used by users: there is 123456

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
A doctor of computer engineering has conducted what can in all respects be defined one of the largest studies on password reuse, in order...
Read more

Amazon: more than 200 Euros discount on Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm

Apple Brian Adam -
Another offer on Apple products proposed today by Amazon, after the discount on iPad Pro that we reported this morning. This time, however, it's...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY