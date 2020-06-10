Tech NewsAppsEditor's PickTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Is Google Maps slow? So you can repair it to get it working again

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It is wonderful when our mobile is just out of the box and we know that it has plenty of power to do what we want. It does not matter if we ask you to edit a video or launch a next-generation video game, which seems to enjoy offering the best performance it is capable of. Now, give it a few months, maybe a year, and you’ll see how that joy turns into slowdowns if we don’t carry out regular maintenance.

The apps, as we use them, they take up more space on the phone and that leads us to a slowdown at any given timeYes, stops, a kind of drop in performance that we do not know where it comes from. And Google Maps, as a good app that saves some temporary files in the smartphone’s storage, could be one of those rebels.

We will fix the problem

Google recognizes that it is possible to suffer two types of incidents with Google Maps: on the one hand crashes and on the other those problems that affect the normal experience of the application. That is to say, that it does not visualize the maps well, that when moving the screen we see that it is difficult or that it closes suddenly without any warning.

Clear Google Maps cache on Android.

In the case that you have Android, there is good news because you can try an arrangement to see if things improve, and has to do with deleting the cache and data files that the app saves in the phone storage. To do so, you just have to access the “Settings” of Android and later search for the “Applications” section, where you can manage and see all the ones you have installed on the device.

Once there you are going to look for “Maps” and touch on it. You will access a new menu in which a series of options appear that we can configure / consult. We are interested in “Storage”, which just below tells us how many megabytes you are using of everything we have available on the phone. Say that the amount is the least, as long as you have enough free, but the problem could be that some data has been corrupted.

So tapping there you will end up in a new screen with two alternatives at the bottom, “Clear data” and “Clear cache”. Click on them to remove those temporary files and return to the app. I’m sure it’s not going slow anymore. And on iPhone? Well unfortunately we will not be able to do the same as in Android and Google hardly recommends that we update the application to the latest version available on the App Store. With that, it would be more than enough.

