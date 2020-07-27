Is eternal life possible?
Making bogus calls to farmers
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that farmers have received calls from people pretending to...
NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be
The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
The first direct image of planets orbiting a star 300 light-years away
Chile: An international team of astronomers has obtained the first direct image of two planets orbiting a sun-like star...
Everything we know about the mask that promises to inactivate the coronavirus
The Portuguese textile company, Adalberto, presented in April a mask with a capacity to inactivate microorganisms and, it claims,...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)
Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Kobo Nia, analysis: ideal for those who do not want to spend more than 100 euros on an electronic...
Kobo, Rakuten's e-book brand, has become popular with its devices that seek to be an alternative to the ubiquitous...
So you can test the news of Windows 10 before anyone else
we tell you how to sign up for an Insider Program channel. This year we have seen an important...
These Lego-like bricks are the future of bone repair
How to repair bones after a fracture? Depending on the gravity, there are different methods such as interventions for...
