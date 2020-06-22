HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Is a second wave of coronavirus certain? Not necessarily according to WHO

By Brian Adam
Is a second wave of coronavirus certain? Not necessarily according to WHO

The coronavirus epidemic has left a scar clearly visible to the world, which is slowly recovering and returning to normal with great difficulty. However, the emergency is not over yet and recently at least 21 states have seen an increase in new infections. There is the fear of a second wave, but is it founded?

According to Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s emergency response program, calling this a “second wave” is not entirely correct. “First of all, most of the world is still within the first wave of this pandemic right now“.

Many countries, such as Italy, have already passed the first wave. Others instead, they are still in the middle of this first phase. In other words “the disease did not reach a very low level, it simply maintained a low level and then returned a little later in the year“, stresses the executive director.

These “flashbacks” also appear to be mainly related to the reopening of activities, which inevitably bring people in contact. According to Ryan, a second blockade may not be necessary, although some regions of China have already implemented it and the Governor of New York said it could happen in his city.

There are other methods of avoiding possible new outbreaks: for example, governments can identify exactly where the new cases come from implement interventions in those specific sub-regions rather than state or national level. This “depends on the sophistication of public health surveillance, the ability to test, track and trace knowledge of the virus as it is spreading across communities“, continues the WHO official. “Without good data, it is almost impossible to adopt this approach“.

Public health must be carefully managed and balanced by each government every minute of every day.

