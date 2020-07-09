Irishmen clapping on the green Flat with a bamboo hurley?

By Tomás Ó Mainnín

A company in Clare is hoping to expand its workforce following an unusual new design of the hurling cam.

Made from a more durable source material than ash the new hurley is in view of the damage caused to ashwoods by the retreating disease.

Bamboo is the base material for the new hurley launched this week.

The Torpey family have been making traditional hurley from ash near the Sixmilebridge in Co Clare for 30 years.

They have up to ten employees but hope to increase that number if the innovative product is successful.

The Torpey company has carried out five years of research with a university in England and has spent over € 300,000 on the design of the new caman.

It is the same size and weight as the traditional hurley but seems stronger and more accurate.

Seán Torpey says that the new cam has the advantage of being able to repeat the same dimensions over and over again, which will suit senior players.

He says the bamboo can be harvested after five years of growth compared to the 30 years it takes the ash tree to grow.

"A big part of this proposal was finding a material that was as good as or better than the ash and making the material more viable. We think we have achieved the goal," says Tarpaul.

Seán Torpey doing his trade

Program captain John Conlon is one of the players who has tried the new stick.

He says that he has been armed with the modern handheld for a few months and that it looks very similar to the traditional one. He is very impressed, he says.

Although the bamboo hurley is almost twice as expensive as the average ash cam, Seán Torpey claims it will last much longer.