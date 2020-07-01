Latest news
Updated:

Irish version of family support resources promised a month after the English version

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Government published in English only, Get Getty, the family support resources it provided for young children returning to childcare services, crèches and schools

Family support resources aimed at young children returning to childcare services, crèches and schools to be made available in Irish a month since they were published in English.

Family resources are joint ventures of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs and the Department of Education Considering Get Ready, which was published in English only on the government site gov.ie at the beginning of last month.

Although the resources will not be available in Irish for children who have returned to childcare services this week, the two departments told Report.ie that the resources will be published in Irish this week.

The resources are a guide for parents to support their children in making the transition to childcare services, crèches and schools at home from the beginning of March due to the pandemic.

There are “practical steps” available for parents in the pack Considering Get Ready on health matters, regular hand washing and other changes to be implemented by early years services and schools to combat the coronary virus. There are also entertainment lessons, information videos and some other topics aimed at children.

The principal of a Gaeltacht school in Kerry is among those who want the resources to be made available in Irish.

The Principal of Dún Chaoin School, Malayall, said in a message he had posted on Twitter that it was a “fantastic” venture and that he hopes to have the resources available to Gaeltacht children whose home language is Irish.

More Articles Like This

Irish-medium education in north north angry and resentful at lack of funding

Latest news Brian Adam -
Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta said Education Minister Peter Weir should reconsider his decision not to award a penny of £ 156 million to an all-Irish...
Read more

Increased number of flights in the European Union from today

Latest news Brian Adam -
Most European Union member states are ending today the travel restrictions on people from fourteen countries. The Ryanair airline is also restarting today with 40%...
Read more

FCA may benefit from EU buts to its merger with Peugeot

Latest news Brian Adam -
Van drivers have a reputation for being aggressive. Peugeot and FCA's vast combined share of that market makes it difficult for them to sidestep...
Read more

Gaeltacht ministry resolution to be revealed and 17 ministers of state to be appointed

Latest news Brian Adam -
The rest of the new ministers of state will be announced today and the Irish-speakers hope that the long wait for senior minister for...
Read more

Gilead does well not to push the price of remdesivir to the limit

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Medicine may be a science, but the price of drugs is definitely an art. This is especially true in the case of Gilead Sciences'...
Read more

European Union abolishes travel restrictions

Latest news Brian Adam -
The European Union will end tomorrow on travel restrictions on people from fourteen countries. These countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Morocco, Montenegro, New...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY