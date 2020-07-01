Irish version of family support resources promised a month after the English version

The Government published in English only, Get Getty, the family support resources it provided for young children returning to childcare services, crèches and schools

Family support resources aimed at young children returning to childcare services, crèches and schools to be made available in Irish a month since they were published in English.

Family resources are joint ventures of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs and the Department of Education Considering Get Ready, which was published in English only on the government site gov.ie at the beginning of last month.

Although the resources will not be available in Irish for children who have returned to childcare services this week, the two departments told Report.ie that the resources will be published in Irish this week.

The resources are a guide for parents to support their children in making the transition to childcare services, crèches and schools at home from the beginning of March due to the pandemic.

There are “practical steps” available for parents in the pack Considering Get Ready on health matters, regular hand washing and other changes to be implemented by early years services and schools to combat the coronary virus. There are also entertainment lessons, information videos and some other topics aimed at children.

The principal of a Gaeltacht school in Kerry is among those who want the resources to be made available in Irish.

The Principal of Dún Chaoin School, Malayall, said in a message he had posted on Twitter that it was a “fantastic” venture and that he hopes to have the resources available to Gaeltacht children whose home language is Irish.