Irish actors Caitríona Balfe, Jessie Buckley, Ciarán Hinds and Ruth Negga are among the nominees for the BAFTA Film Awards in the UK.

Balfe, Buckley and Negga are nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for their performances in Belfast, The Lost Daughter and Passing, respectively.

Balfe’s Belfast co-star Ciarán Hinds is among the nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category. In total, Belfast has received six nominations, with its writer-director Kenneth Branagh also shortlisted.

More to follow…

