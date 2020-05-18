Monday, May 18, 2020
Irish-speaking man of the youngest appointed Queen's Counsel in Britain this year

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Conall Patton, who attended Derry's first primary school in Derry, is the youngest this year to be appointed Senior Counsel in Britain.

Irish-speaking man of the youngest appointed Queen's Counsel in Britain this year

An Irish-speaking man from Derry has been appointed as Queen's Counsel.

Conall Patton, who attended Bunscoil Cholmcille, Derry's first Gaelscoil, is the youngest person to be appointed Senior Counsel in Britain this year.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie, 38-year-old Patton, who lives in London, says he was "delighted" with his appointment.

"It is a lengthy process of interview and competition but the new title comes with an advantage which usually means that you find more challenging and complex cases.

"You are more likely to advocate out loud in court and advocate out loud in court is more fun," he says.

Patton's parents were two Irish teachers and they raised their three children through Irish.

They were both "very active" in the Irish language scene in Derry city and his father, Caoimhín Ó Peaitín, is on the board of directors of Gael Linn.

The three children attended Bunscoil Cholmcille, Derry's first all-Irish primary school, established in 1985.

Patton said he was "very proud" to have been raised with Irish.

“Children don't like being different but I have to say that I was always very proud that we spoke Irish in the house.

"As a child I had opportunities to take part in pair interview and conversation competitions and I also participated in a children's series Desire in Nature which was broadcast on the BBC. It was great, we did 17 programs and I learned a lot about nature and nature, ”he says.

Patton, who speaks six languages ​​- Irish, English, French, Spanish, German and Italian, says it was Irish that sparked his interest in learning other languages.

Patton graduated in law from Cambridge University and subsequently received a scholarship to Harvard University, Massachusetts, where he continued his studies in law.

While in Boston he used to speak Irish regularly to a family who was interested in the language.

"As a student, I was always happy to have a home-made meal and I arranged with this family that I would come home to them once a week for a meal and speak Irish to them."

He says that court life has "changed" since the start of the pandemic with cases running on the Zoom platform.

“I'll be in court next week but I'll be at home, as will the Judge and the other barristers.

“The courts seem to be getting used to it. It's all very new. Previously there was no talk of running a case out of court but we are adjusting to the new world, ”he said.

Another advantage, says Patton, is that Zoom does not need the wrap or robe that advocates normally have to wear.

