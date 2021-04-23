Irish pubs update: popular bar The Bowery in Rathmines goes up for sale for € 1.5m

A popular South Dublin pub has been put up for sale for a starting price of € 1.5 million.

The Bowery at Rathmines was previously launched on the market in September 2019, but failed to attract a buyer.

Lisney has put the bar back up for sale and says it has “considerable potential” to further develop the business.

The unique place opened in 2016 and is distinguished by its nautical theme that is steeped in history.

The access holes lining the bar come from the retired Irish naval ship LE Setanta, while the floorboards are from the now demolished Boland’s Mill in Ringsend.

The south side watering hole quickly became a local favorite and hosted a variety of concerts by artists including Jerry Fish, HamsandwicH, and Coolio.

It also hosted a popular record fair before it was forced to close under current government guidelines due to the pandemic.

The pub is currently owned by publicans Tom Bohan and Brian Costelloe.

The property is a three-story building with a middle terrace over the basement along with significant single-story extensions to the front and rear.

Currently operating as a seven-day licensed venue incorporating a ground floor level lounge bar including men’s and women’s restrooms as well as basement storage with access to delivery through a hatch from Rathmines Road .

The first and second floors include changing areas, storage, office and former kitchen facilities including a dumbwaiter serving the ground floor bar.

Lisney said: “The Bowery represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-located lockdown licensed premises that currently enjoy beverage-driven commerce that is derived from the surrounding commercial and residential population.

“These licensed facilities are currently operated on conservative lines, providing considerable potential for a discerning buyer to reposition and further develop the business by capitalizing on the prominent business location within a well-established and densely populated business and residential district.”