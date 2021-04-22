Irish pubs reopening date: beer gardens followed by indoor drinks in ‘3 or 4 weeks’, says Dublin publican

A Dublin innkeeper has called for the beer gardens to be reopened early as people are already socializing outside.

Daniel Smith of Gorgan’s Bar in the city center made the call and said it would be safer for people to mingle in a more controlled environment.

“You see it in Dublin now; the canals, the parks, every time there is a sunny day it is full of people having fun and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that,” he told Lunchtime Live on Newstalk.

“But why do we keep so many people out of work when we can do it in a probably more controlled environment?”

Daniel called for a staggered reopening of pubs, initially outside before moving inside.

And he responded to suggestions that open pubs contributed to a spike in coronavirus cases early in the new year.

“There were several factors that contributed: the new variant, people who are traveling home for Christmas; there were several different things that contributed to that,” he said.

“And lessons have also been learned, it’s not going to be a general reopening.

“We are thinking about opening outdoors first, and hopefully we can get it, and it will go well and things will work out successfully.”

“And after that, maybe three or four weeks later, we will open our insides.

“But lessons have been learned from Christmas, we now have a critical mass of our elderly and vulnerable vaccinated.”

“At this stage, we’ve been out of work for 14 months, as have a lot of people in pubs in Dublin and across the country, and I think it’s about time we got back to work.”

The frustrated bar worker added that he didn’t think a proposal to have a blanket quota on the number of patrons allowed in pubs was feasible.

“Fifteen people is not a viable way to run a business, unfortunately it doesn’t work.

“You can’t afford the opening costs (stock, staffing for your facility) to open for 15 people, it’s just not feasible.

“We are here on an open street, but we have a lot of room to work, where is the logic that keeps us restricted to 15 when we could safely fit more than that?”

“I don’t think there should be any set restrictions, I think it should be based on each individual location and the type of space they have available.”