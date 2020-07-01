Irish-medium education in north north angry and resentful at lack of funding

Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta said Education Minister Peter Weir should reconsider his decision not to award a penny of £ 156 million to an all-Irish school

Minister Peter Weir announced funding of £ 156 million for schools in Northern Ireland last week to build new buildings but there was no Irish-medium school among the schools to benefit from the money.

Karen Mullan, Sinn Féin MLA and education spokesperson, said, that it was poor not to provide any funding for Irish-medium schools, especially in need of investment and Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta is now seeking an explanation.

Philip Mitchell, chairman of the organization, said he could not understand why no funding had been made available, especially with many Irish-medium schools located in temporary buildings.

Speaking to the Irish News, Mistéal said there was anger and resentment that there was no all-Irish school to avail of the funding.

Mistéal said that Minister Weir had provided nearly £ 200 million since his appointment as minister and that only 1.5% of that funding would be needed to build a new building for Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir in the city of Derry, located in a prefabricated building since the founding of the school almost 25 years ago.

“There are three all-Irish schools in Derry city and they are all located in temporary buildings. It's not good enough, 'said Mitchel.

He said that it was only right that Minister Weir should reconsider his decision and fund Irish-medium schools.