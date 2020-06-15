Various policies regarding the Irish language are promised in the draft program of government agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party today.

It states that in implementing the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030, all government departments will be involved in the protection and promotion of the language.

It is said that the Official Languages ​​Bill will be strengthened by the end of this year and that the implementation of the policy of 20% of new recruits in the public service will be regularly reviewed.

It is also intended to establish Irish Language Centers in Dublin and throughout the country to promote the language in the community.

The focus will be on promoting the language outside the Gaeltacht, especially among young people. TG4, Raidió na Gaeltachta, RTÉ and Raidió Rí-Rá will all be used to achieve this, it is said.

The Home Language family scheme will be expanded and it will be explored if similar schemes can be introduced elsewhere in the country.

Every effort will be made to protect and preserve Gaeltacht areas to ensure that they remain at the center of the language, it is said.

With regard to Údarás na Gaeltachta, the draft program states that the agency will continue to be supported to create employment, administer the language planning process and implement enterprise activities. The Authority must be adequately resourced in this regard, it is said.

The appointment of the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta will also be reviewed. It is not said, however, whether there will be an election again.

The “Irish Gaeltacht” commercial brand is also to be strengthened, according to the draft program.

With regard to Irish in education, the review and reforms of the teaching of the language in schools will continue. The spoken Irish will be strengthened, it is said.

It is said that a comprehensive policy will be introduced for Irish from pre-school to third level education.

An attempt will be made to increase the number of young people attending Irish-medium schools twice.

Support for the Council for Gaeltacht and Irish Medium Education will be enhanced. Gaelscoileanna and Gaelcholáistí will be established where they are popular.

A new Junior, Heritage, Language, Nature, Biodiversity and Cultural course will be established for the Junior Certificate which will include the history of the Irish language and its place in the world.

It is also intended to increase the number of schools providing physical education in Irish.

Conradh na Gaeilge welcomed some of the policies mentioned in the program for government today, in particular the education policy for Irish from pre-school to third level demanded by the organization.

According to the Treaty, these are free policies and commitments unless adequate funding has been provided to Foras na Gaeilge, Údarás na Gaeltachta and the Department of the Gaeltacht to carry them out.

Niall Comer, president of Conradh na Gaeilge, said policies had already been put forward “which were, in the end, merely a pretext.

If this new Government is serious about implementing these policies at a level that affects the language and the community, it must provide additional funding and secure the recognition of a Senior Minister as the cornerstone of this Program for Government.

That’s what Conradh na Gaeilge will look for in the coming days. ”