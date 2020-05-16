Irish language film wins five awards at international festival

Arracht has been highly commended and the film received further awards at the 'American Golden Picture' International Film Festival

An Irish language film has won an award for best feature film and four more awards at an international festival in the United States of America.

The film won awards for Best Film, Best Director (Tom Sullivan) for Best Cinematographer (Kate McCullough) for Best Young Actor (Saise Ní Chuinn) and Best Actor (Dónall Ó Hélaí).

The story of a fisherman, who shelters a stranger at the request of the local priest during the Great Famine, is the subject of the film.

Yes Arctic is the second feature film to be produced under Cine4, a scheme funded by TG4, the BAI and Fís Éireann to develop Irish language feature films.

TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont congratulated the filmmakers on winning these latest awards.

"TG4 congratulates Arctic the recognition it has received from international audiences. Providing Irish language content on all platforms is at the heart of TG4's vision for the audience and quality Irish language films are provided with Cine 4 funding.

Has been highly commended Arctic since it premiered at the Tallinn Film Festival in November, a tribute that recognizes the ability and skills of the production team in a global audiovisual market. ”

Prizes have already received awards Arctic, produced by Macalla Teo, at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival in March and the Glasgow Film Festival.

