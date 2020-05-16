Saturday, May 16, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Irish language film wins five awards at international festival

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How to record WhatsApp calls

There are two ways to record your conversations on WhatsApp, one natively and the other using an app available...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Arracht has been highly commended and the film received further awards at the 'American Golden Picture' International Film Festival

Irish language film wins five awards at international festival

An Irish language film has won an award for best feature film and four more awards at an international festival in the United States of America.

Has been highly commended Arctic to date and the film received further awards at the 'American Golden Picture' International Film Festival.

The film won awards for Best Film, Best Director (Tom Sullivan) for Best Cinematographer (Kate McCullough) for Best Young Actor (Saise Ní Chuinn) and Best Actor (Dónall Ó Hélaí).

The story of a fisherman, who shelters a stranger at the request of the local priest during the Great Famine, is the subject of the film.

Yes Arctic is the second feature film to be produced under Cine4, a scheme funded by TG4, the BAI and Fís Éireann to develop Irish language feature films.

TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont congratulated the filmmakers on winning these latest awards.

"TG4 congratulates Arctic the recognition it has received from international audiences. Providing Irish language content on all platforms is at the heart of TG4's vision for the audience and quality Irish language films are provided with Cine 4 funding.

Has been highly commended Arctic since it premiered at the Tallinn Film Festival in November, a tribute that recognizes the ability and skills of the production team in a global audiovisual market. ”

Prizes have already received awards Arctic, produced by Macalla Teo, at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival in March and the Glasgow Film Festival.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBUqJPP28Kk (/ embed)

More Articles Like This

European countries gradually easing Covid-19 restrictions

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Countries in continental Europe are gradually easing the restrictions associated with preventing the spread of Covid-19. However, it is clear that they are also practicing...
Read more

Covid-19 outbreak such as 'dying fire' and further drop in disease spread

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Dáil said today that the Irish people had made a 'great achievement', but warned that there was always a danger that the disease...
Read more

Another 18 people with Covid-19 have died, again reducing the number of people in intensive care units

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,876 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,446 people south of the border and 430 north of it ...
Read more

Covid-19 related child sickness alert

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, has warned doctors to look out for serious illness in young children...
Read more

Another 10 with Covid-19 deceased, disease spreading 'by every measure'

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,960 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,506 people south of the border and 454 north of it ...
Read more

Unlicensed leave in France for the first time in 55 days

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The lock-on restrictions in some European countries are slowly and steadily ending, but China is worried that another outbreak will start ...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Irish language film wins five awards at international festival

Arracht has been highly commended and the film received further awards at the 'American Golden Picture' International Film Festival ...
Read more
Latest news

European countries gradually easing Covid-19 restrictions

Brian Adam - 0
Countries in continental Europe are gradually easing the restrictions associated with preventing the spread of Covid-19. However, it is clear that they are also practicing...
Read more
Latest news

Covid-19 outbreak such as 'dying fire' and further drop in disease spread

Brian Adam - 0
The Dáil said today that the Irish people had made a 'great achievement', but warned that there was always a danger that the disease...
Read more
Latest news

Another 18 people with Covid-19 have died, again reducing the number of people in intensive care units

Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,876 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,446 people south of the border and 430 north of it ...
Read more
Latest news

Covid-19 related child sickness alert

Brian Adam - 0
The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, has warned doctors to look out for serious illness in young children...
Read more
Latest news

Another 10 with Covid-19 deceased, disease spreading 'by every measure'

Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,960 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,506 people south of the border and 454 north of it ...
Read more
Latest news

Unlicensed leave in France for the first time in 55 days

Brian Adam - 0
The lock-on restrictions in some European countries are slowly and steadily ending, but China is worried that another outbreak will start ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY