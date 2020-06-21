Latest news
Updated:

Irish language concerns in Rathcairn and approval given for hotel development and housing scheme

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

The beginning of an 'almost complete' solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

The Outer Worlds, Switch review

We analyze the latest Obsidian for Nintendo Switch and we clear the doubts about the port that Virtuos has...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Comharchumann Ráth Chairn say that the new development would 'destroy' Irish as a community language in the area

Irish language concerns in Rathcairn and approval given for hotel development and housing scheme

People in Rathcairn are concerned at the news that planning permission has been granted for a development of a 30 room hotel and 25 houses.

Comharchumann Ráth Chairn have indicated that they will go to the High Court to oppose the development with concerns that such a move could seriously damage Irish as a community language in a small Gaeltacht town.

The Comharchumann says that the development would "destroy" the efforts made by the people of the area "from the beginning" to keep Irish as a community language.

An Bord Pleanála inspector recommended that the proposed development by local businessman Colm Ó Gríofa should not be allowed due to the harm it could do to the Irish language and he was in doubt as to whether demand for such.

However, An Bord Pleanála decided to approve the development, while being satisfied with the developer's recommendation that many of the new houses be reserved for Irish speakers.

Colm Ó Gríofa said half of the houses would be sold to Irish speakers but An Bord Pleanála said that this percentage needed to be raised to 70%. However, Comharchumann Ráth Chairn says that there is no proper system in place to ensure that this language condition is applied.

Conradh na Gaeilge said the decision made by An Bord Pleanála was "disappointing". The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spain, said TG4 News, was a "further indication" that Údarás na Gaeltachta should have planning powers in the Gaeltacht.

More Articles Like This

Well done Marcus Rashford, don't let any child go hungry

Latest news Brian Adam -
A long-term policy is needed to overcome the insidious problem of youth hunger ...
Read more

Yellow in Botswana: more than 150 elephants killed in mysterious circumstances

Latest news Brian Adam -
Yellow in Botswana: More than 150 elephants have died in recent months under mysterious circumstances. Poaching and poisoning are excluded from the main culprits,...
Read more

China has released details of clashes with Indian troops in the Gulwan Valley

Latest news Brian Adam -
Beijing: China has sent troops to the Gwalior Valley Details of the clashes have been released. China has released details of clashes with Indian troops...
Read more

BP’s hybrid debt marks the end of credit confinement

Latest news Brian Adam -
Credit markets, unlike the economy, have already emerged from confinement. The $ 12 billion issue of BP bonds indicates that investor hunger for esoteric...
Read more

Merkel’s commitment to the electric car points the way to the EU

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Angela Merkel is increasing the power of her commitment to the electric vehicle. The German chancellor wants to build a million recharging points over...
Read more

"The Paradox of the Arts in a time of pandemic": popular, but thousands are left unemployed

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
An advisory group has submitted proposals to the Arts Council on the measures to assist artists affected by Covid-19 and the economic implications of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY