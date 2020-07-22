Irish language announcements about Covid-19 more wordy and 35% more expensive accordingly – HSE

The HSE spent only 1.5% of its advertising budget on Irish language television and radio advertisements during the pandemic

The HSE has decided not to broadcast pandemic announcements in Irish because they believe that the Irish language is more verbal than the English language and that the announcements would be 35% more expensive as a result.

The Health Service Executive said this after Sinn Féin's Irish language spokesperson, TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, inquired about the lack of Irish language content issued by health authorities since the start of the pandemic.

The HSE stated that they had considered broadcasting television and radio advertisements in Irish on the English language radio stations but had decided that this would not make sense as a plan.

“However, we found that because Irish translations are longer than the English version, we would This costs about 35% extra and would require a separate purchase plan to purchase advertisements of various lengths.

“Given these circumstances and the fact that we are not obliged under the Official Languages ​​Act to do this we accepted that it was not necessary for us to do this and that we would not get the best value for money if we spent public money in this way. in the media during the outbreak, ”said the HSE's response to Deputy Snoddy's questions.

With regard to the pandemic announcements broadcast in Irish, figures provided by the HSE show that only € 21,333 of the almost € 1.39 million was paid for radio and television advertisements for Irish language advertisements.

That € 21,333 was said to have been spent on television advertisements on TG4 alone. It was reported that there were six TV commercials between March-June and that there were different versions of some of those ads as the information about Covid-19 changed. It was stated that four notices had been translated into Irish.

The HSE did not spend a penny on advertising in Irish on the radio.

Ten different radio advertisements on six different public health topics were broadcast on 37 stations between March and June. All of these advertisements were in English. The HSE says it has been told that the adverts could not be broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta as "their broadcast time is not commercially available to fee-paying advertisers".

The HSE spent € 75,000 on social media advertising under the Covid-19 pandemic but not as much as a penny of that was spent on Irish language advertisements.

25 of the 599 Covid-19 posts published by the HSE on Twitter were in Irish. Two of the 104 posts about the pandemic they posted on Facebook were in Irish and the 76 posts posted on Instagram were in English.

There are only 29 pages of coronavirus-related content published in Irish on HSE.ie.

The HSE claimed that the "Irish version" had been viewed 2,897 times "since its publication" although it was not clear what they meant by the 'Irish version' when very little of the site's content was available in Irish. It was reported that 14 million visits were made to the subject about the coronavirus in English.

“The purpose of the campaign was paid for by HSE on the media, including Television and Radio, during an outbreak COVID 19 is to deliver vital and ever-changing public health messages to as many of the population as possible.

“We also have a duty to get the best value for public money when engaging in public communication to protect people's health. In selecting the channels to achieve this, we took advice from our media agency on the channels used by community groups and the cost involved. ”

The HSE stated that it was very pleased with the success of its public advertising campaign at a time of "real pressure".

“Thug the whole of Government, our public sector colleagues and We are supported by private organizations and businesses. We are grateful to all those who have helped shape, publish and share our health advice at this time, and we are pleased that we have earned the trust and co-operation of the community who are doing their best to control the virus and people protected, ”the HSE's response said.

It was also said that the HSE felt obliged to involve everyone in their campaign.

“In this particular period of coronavirus we were under real time pressure as we went about our advertising and communications work. We also felt that we had a great responsibility and that we needed to be as inclusive as we could, in terms of languages ​​and layout so that people with different needs could find the information easily. ”

It was stated that it was "willing to accept any feedback" on the communication campaign on COVID-19 and "work with all groups in society to ensure that people are not left out when communicating with as many people as possible".