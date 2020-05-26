The success of the UK's ambitions in the Brexit Fisheries talks has the potential to reduce Ireland's fishing quota significantly. It is reported that this is revealed in an Irish Government analysis seen by RTÉ.

According to the observed analysis, your brother and crab quotas could fall by up to 64% and 67%, while cod and haddock quotas could fall by 48%. The whistleblower quota could fall by 40%.

The EU's leading Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, today held a video conference with Ministers from several key Fisheries states, including this country, ahead of the next round of negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom next week .