The Irish Cancer Society has warned that the postponement of Cancer tests during the coronary virus crisis could put large numbers of people at risk.

The Association wants the Government to provide more money to restore the Cancer Health Service as a matter of urgency.

Thousands of people in the country have been left without a Cancer test due to the coronaviris crisis said at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 today. The Irish Cancer Society has said that it will take years to correct these cancers and that there is a strong risk of death.

The Cancer Society says extra funding is needed to lift this stalemate. Aisle arrests were postponed at the end of March.

The organization Inclusion Ireland also said today that some day services for people with disabilities may not open until the end of the year or even into the new year.