Former US Ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith has died. She was 92 years old.

She spent the years between 1993 and 1998 as Ambassador to Ireland and was heavily involved in the northern peace process and in the decisive negotiations that resulted in the Good Friday Agreement.

She was a member of the Kennedy family of Massachusetts, the last of the Joseph Kennedy and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy family of Irish descent.

She was the sister of President John F Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and Senator Ted Kennedy.

Jean Kennedy Smith was a well-known author and diplomat.

A statement issued by the American Embassy in Dublin stated that the death of Jean Kennedy Smith who spent much of his time in Ireland working for peace and reconciliation was deeply saddened.

She is survived by her two daughters Kym and Amanda, her two sons, Stephen and William, as well as six grandchildren.