Ireland’s pubs reopen dates as Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris break down the steps month by month

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Simon Harris have outlined a possible month-by-month easing of restrictions that would bring us back to pubs in June at the earliest.

Although the Fine Gael leader warned that the supply of the Covid vaccine could slow down current reopening plans, he said it would only be in two to three weeks.

His goal of vaccinating four out of five people by the end of June seems unlikely and will have a ripple effect on plans to lift lockdown restrictions.

But Leo Varadkar remains optimistic and has “hopes” of having a pint in a bar or something to eat in June or at the latest in July.

It could also mean that we see the alfresco dining reintroduced first, possibly in May, to pave the way for a broader reopening of hospitality in the months afterward.

Minister Simon Harris has echoed comments from his party colleague saying there was “potential for more” in May, including “cookouts and the like.”

The Tánaiste also spoke about the possibility of dining indoors again in June or July.

Varadkar added: “What we indicated for May never included dinners inside, but hopefully this is a prospect for June or July.”

It comes as five Dublin ‘redzone’ areas were identified as the most dangerous in Ireland this week in troubling new HSE figures.

In addition to this, Intel confirmed that around 70 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a construction site at its Leixlip plant.

The company was informed by its main construction contractor that staff had tested positive for the virus over the weekend and is now working with public health authorities to participate in follow-up tests to identify other cases.