Ireland's appeal on Apple's € 13.1 billion tax bill accepted

It was decided today that Ireland did not give illegal state support to Apple but the case is now likely to be taken to the highest court in the EU

Ireland and Apple's appeal over the European Commission's ruling that € 13.1 billion must be sought from the giant in a tax refund.

The decision of the General Court of the EU that Ireland did not unlawfully support Apple is expected to be further appealed. The case is likely to be referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union, the highest court in the EU.

The Commission ruled in 2016 that Apple had been given a tax advantage and that this was against the law under European Union state aid rules.

The Government has decided to appeal this ruling.

The Commission has been investigating Apple 's tax relations with Ireland since September 2014, and in particular screened markets in 1991 and 2007.

The Commission claimed that these tax markets were in breach of European Union rules. According to an inquiry conducted by the United States Senate in 2013, Apple barely paid any tax of $ 74 billion over a four-year period.

The 2016 ruling was the European Union's largest tax ruling on a single body.