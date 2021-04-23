Ireland Weather: Lola’s forecast for storm Met Eireann signals two hottest days of the year in a row

Met Eireann’s latest Storm Lola update has seen them point out not one but two of the hottest days of the year so far.

Sunday and Monday will have temperatures of 18 ° C as the weather picks up as we head into May.

And the good weather also starts today with a bright, dry sun and temperatures of 15 ° C dropping to 0 ° C overnight with clear spells.

The National Forecaster released an update on the Portuguese storm, but it is good news for Ireland as it brings a massive change in temperature to the country.

Its strong winds will blow today near the Azores Islands pushing high pressure our way for some great sunny days.







Meteorologists tweeted: “Today’s analysis: of particular interest, the storm Lola named by the Portuguese Meteorological Service that will give strong winds tomorrow over the Azores islands.”

“Closer to home, High Pressure that will block the advance of the Atlantic low pressure on us for the next few days.”

Here’s how the weekend and beyond looks for Ireland:

Saturday: “It will be a nice sunny day, with light to moderate breezes from the east. The highest temperatures will range between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius. It will again be warmer inland and cooler along the eastern shores due to the breezes terrestrial “.

Sunday: “Another dry and mostly sunny day. Higher temperatures of 11 to 18 degrees Celsius, with moderate breezes from the east. It will be milder once more in the west and cooler throughout the eastern and southern coastal counties with breezes terrestrial moving inland here. “

Monday: “Good periods of sunshine, however, clouds will collect in some places. A mild day across the country with higher temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees Celsius, the more temperate interior almost calm.”