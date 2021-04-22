Ireland Weather – Eireann’s Storm Lola forecast updated as massive temperature change occurs

I heard about Eireann’s tweet yesterday about Storm Lola sending the Irish public into a frenzy.

The National Forecaster released an update on the Portuguese storm, but it is good news for Ireland as it brings a massive change in temperature to the country.

Its strong winds will blow today near the Azores Islands pushing high pressure our way for some great sunny days.

Meteorologists tweeted: “Today’s analysis: of particular interest, the storm Lola named by the Portuguese Meteorological Service that will give strong winds tomorrow over the Azores islands.”

“Closer to home, High Pressure that will block the advance of the Atlantic low pressure on us for the next few days.”







Here’s what the next few days look like according to Met Eireann:

Today: “Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny. Highest afternoon temperatures are 10 to 13 degrees, with moderate breezes from the east. Cold, dry and mostly clear, with some high clouds sometimes in the western parts. Temperatures more 0-2 degrees lows in Ulster, 3-6 degrees elsewhere with light to moderate breezes from the east. “

Friday: “It will be another dry day with variable clouds and sun. Higher temperatures 12 to 17 degrees cooler near the southern and eastern coasts with mostly moderate eastern breezes. Staying dry, however, a little more clouds to keep the lower temperatures a little higher than the previous night at 4 to 7 degrees with mostly light easterly breezes. “

Saturday: “Dry with good sun over Munster, varying amounts of clouds elsewhere with some hazy sun spells. Higher temperatures 12 to 16 degrees cooler near the south and east coasts with mostly moderate easterly breezes.”

Sunday: “Dry and clear once again, however it stays a bit cooler with higher temperatures 10-15 degrees cooler near the south and east coasts with light to moderate breezes from the east.”