Iran General Qasim Soleimani’s informant for the United States was sentenced to death

Tehran: An Iranian court has sentenced a US spy to death for reporting on General Qasim Soleimani’s arrival in Baghdad.

According to Iranian media, the local court ordered the transfer of General Qasim Soleimani, the commander of the most important and powerful “Revolutionary Guards” Quds Force, to the US Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] and the Israeli secret service “Mossad”. A man named Mahmoud Mousavi Majid has been sentenced to death for reporting the incident.

Iranian court spokesman Ghulam Hussein Ismaili said in a press briefing broadcast on state television that Mahmoud Majid, an Iranian citizen, was in contact with US and Israeli intelligence agencies and had passed the information on the enemy to General Qasim Soleimani.

Iranian authorities have not yet clarified when and where Mahmoud Mousavi Majid was arrested or whether he was one of 17 American spies detained by the Iranian government last year, some of whom were sentenced to death. Was also given.

It should be noted that on January 3, General Qasim Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force, Iran’s most powerful and directly responsible to Ayatollah Khamenei, was assassinated in a US raid on Baghdad airport, after which Iran-US relations I was tense.