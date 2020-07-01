 sd
Iran A powerful blast at the clinic killed 19 people

By Brian Adam
Most of the dead patients were in the operating theater, photo: file

Tehran / Tehran: A horrific explosion at a clinic in the Iranian capital has killed at least 19 people and injured 14 others.

According to the international news agency, a blast took place in a clinic in the Iranian capital, Tehran, when there was a large number of patients there and the patients were to be operated on in the OT of the first floor. The blast killed 15 women and four men and injured 14 others, six of whom are in critical condition.

The blast also shook buildings around Sina Athar Medical Center and shattered car windows. After the explosion, a fire broke out in the clinic and high flames started touching the sky. Most of the deaths were caused by burns and suffocation from smoke. Police also evacuated buildings around the clinic as a precaution.

Iranian officials have claimed that a preliminary investigation has found evidence that the accident was caused by a leak in an underground medical gas tank, but an investigation is under way.

