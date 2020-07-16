MobileAndroidTech NewsShopping Guide
iQOO U1: the first mid-range of the house arrives with Snapdragon 720G and a very tight price

iQOO U1: the first mid-range of the house arrives with Snapdragon 720G and a very tight price

Vivo launched its iQOO brand more focused on gamers a year ago and since then most terminals under its wing have been high-end or with 5G. The Vivo IQOO U1 lowers the bar with a more measured bet, with Snapdragon 720G and 4G connectivity.

The Vivo iQOO U1 is a new mid-range terminal that bets on good value for money, with triple camera, front camera perforated on the screen and a price of about 150 euros to change.

Vivo IQOO U1 datasheet

I live iQOO U1
screenLCD 6.53 ”
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46 mm
190 g.
ProcessorSnapdragon 720G
RAM6/8 GB
Storage64/128 GB
Frontal camera8 MP f / 2.05
Rear camera48 MP
2 MP bokeh
2 MP macro
Battery4500 mAh
Fast charge 18W
Operating systemAndroid 10
IQOO UI
ConnectivityLTE
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5
Minijack
OthersThe fingerprint reader on the side
PriceFrom 150 euros to change

The midrange of iQOO

Iqooui

After iQOO launched the cheap version of the iQOO Z1 just a week ago by iQOO Z1x, today it is the turn of a more traditional mid-range, with 4G connectivity and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G.

The iQOO U1 represents the most restrained offer in the house, with some interesting points such as the fact that it includes a 6.53-inch LCD screen, Full HD + and that integrates the front camera in a perforation in the upper left corner.

Vivoiqoocolores

For photography, Vivo bets on a triple camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an additional 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh and another, also 2 megapixels, for macro photography. In front of the sensor is 8 megapixels.

The Snapdragon 720G is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage, depending on versions. The battery is for its part 4,500 mAh, with 18W fast charge support. Vivo mentions that the connector is MicroUSB, which is somewhat unusual. The fingerprint reader is located on the side, on the power button.

Versions and prices of the IQOO U1

Iqooui

Vivo has officially announced the iQOO U1 in China, where you can pre-order it with headphones from the gift house. We do not know if it will be sold in other regions, although what we do know is that it is offered for sale in black, blue and white and in these versions:

  • Live iQOO U1 6 + 64 GB: 1198 yuan, about 150 euros to change.
  • Live iQOO U1 6 + 128 GB: 1398 yuan, about 175 euros to change.
  • Live iQOO U1 8 + 128 GB: 1598 yuan, about 200 euros to change.

