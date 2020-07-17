IPTV, searches also started towards subscribers to the pezzotto

A new operation of the Guardia di Finanza against IPTV and the Rizzotto was held yesterday, which led to the closure of a website that illegally broadcast the contents of Sky, DAZN, Mediaset, Infinity and other platforms. The struggle, however, is only at the beginning.

L’CEO of the Serie A-League, Luigi De Siervo, he explained that the League has welcomed this new operation of the Yellow Flames, as it has led to the discovery of turnover of one million Euros.

“These operations continue the initiatives against piracy that we have started for over a year. It is a battle that has always seen us at the forefront and that is necessary for the defence of all fans who legally subscribe to watch Serie A TIM matches“explained Luigi De Siervo, who announced that searches have started not only towards the illegal signalling centres, but also towards end-users who “commit criminal acts”.

De Siervo said that “we are on the right path to eradicating a phenomenon that seriously damages our world“.

In the past, we have talked about the risks that subscribers to Rizzotto run, including a fine of 26 thousand Euros.