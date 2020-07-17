Tech News
Updated:

IPTV, searches also started towards subscribers to the pezzotto

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

IPTV, searches also started towards subscribers to the pezzotto

A new operation of the Guardia di Finanza against IPTV and the Rizzotto was held yesterday, which led to the closure of a website that illegally broadcast the contents of Sky, DAZN, Mediaset, Infinity and other platforms. The struggle, however, is only at the beginning.

L’CEO of the Serie A-League, Luigi De Siervo, he explained that the League has welcomed this new operation of the Yellow Flames, as it has led to the discovery of turnover of one million Euros.

These operations continue the initiatives against piracy that we have started for over a year. It is a battle that has always seen us at the forefront and that is necessary for the defence of all fans who legally subscribe to watch Serie A TIM matches“explained Luigi De Siervo, who announced that searches have started not only towards the illegal signalling centres, but also towards end-users who “commit criminal acts”.

De Siervo said that “we are on the right path to eradicating a phenomenon that seriously damages our world“.

In the past, we have talked about the risks that subscribers to Rizzotto run, including a fine of 26 thousand Euros.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Twitter, the hacker attack has hit 130 verified accounts: here’s what happened

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
New information on the hacker attack on Twitter. In a widespread note, the microblogging social network announced that the Bitcoin scam has targeted 130...
Read more

MSI GS66 Stealth: the laptop that combines design and power

Laptop Reviews Brian Adam -
MSI GS66 Stealth is the new laptop from the Taiwanese house that combines performance and minimal lines, for a perfectly successful mix. The gaming laptop...
Read more

Tesla expands its presence in Spain with two new centers in Madrid and Valencia

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Tesla will expand its presence in Spain with the opening of two new centres in Madrid and Valencia throughout this quarter. The American electric car...
Read more

WhatsApp wants you to share content more easily, do you know how?

Apps Brian Adam -
Both with iOS 12 and with the current version, iOS 13, Apple has made an effort to open its operating system to other developers,...
Read more

Death Stranding and DLSS 2.0: are high-end GPUs no longer needed?

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We tried Death Stranding with DLSS 2.0 active, a technology that gives an important boost to performance without penalizing the graphic quality. DLSS is a...
Read more

VERITAS: the mission that wants to explore the infernal planet Venus

Space tech Brian Adam -
Venus is considered the twin planet of Earth, although it is substantially different from the latter. Why? Scientists haven't figured it out yet, and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY