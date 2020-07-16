IPTV and piracy: seized a website that broadcast Sky, DAZN, Mediaset and Infinity

The Guardia di Finanza’s fight against hacking and copyright infringement continues. In the morning today, the Yellow Flames of Venice have seized a website that illegally broadcast pay-TV, in addition to 11 PostePay cards.

This operation kicked off ad a series of searches in 32 Italian provinces, which involved 71 people involved in the traffic and 2 ticket offices where top-up cards were made.

The website, subject to registration, allowed access, against the payment of a negligible sum to be made via PostePay top-up, the content of the main platforms and pay TV, including Sky, DAZN, Mediaset, Infinity and Spotify. Overall, there were about 50,000 hours of entertainment content on the site in question, including films, sporting events, TV series and music.

The Yellow Flames also highlighted that they have been credited to the payment cards 1 million Euros per year, which were then transferred to a Lithuanian bank account. This intervention was also possible thanks to the collaboration of the numerous departments of the Guardia di Finanza, the SIAE and the FAPAV, which took steps to obscure the website, preventing its possible future use by users.

This new raid arrives a few months after that of Europol which led to the closure of over 30 thousand websites.