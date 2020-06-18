IPTV and pezzotto: Finance seizes servers, Telegram channels and blocks 160 thousand subscriptions

Continue the counter-offensive of the Guardia di Finanza against IPTV and pezzotto. The Special Goods and Services Unit has announced that it has blocked about 160 thousand illegal subscriptions, 2 websites and 2 Telegram channels, to which has been added the identification of 627 resellers who marketed the subscriptions.

The Court of Rome has also ordered the preventive seizure of 56 servers. According to what reported in the official bulletin released by the Yellow Flames, this block had the effect of making at least 160,572 illegal subscriptions unusable, which rested on a system consisting of 7 IPTV structures.

An illegal supply chain was identified in the transaction based on the subscription sales activity carried out by approximately 900 resellers of which 627, the link with end customers, operated on the national territory.

Users, who paid a negligible sum compared to those requested by broadcasters (about 10 Euros per month), were given the opportunity to access films, paid content and even sports events streamed from PC, tablet, smartphone or decoder connected to the network.

“The investigations also made it possible to identify two Telegram channels whose administrators, among other things, after hacking the aforementioned systems dedicated to the illicit dissemination of multimedia content, attempted to extort money from the “pirates” who managed them behind the threat to publish, also on two websites, data and credentials relating to active illegal subscriptions” concludes the GdF.

The news came a few days after the European operation against IPTV and Rizzotto, which led to a series of arrests and kidnappings in four countries.