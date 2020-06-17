iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple smartphone, in fact, can be purchased at a very affordable price since the distribution chain saves 590 euros compared to the list price.

Their variant with 64 gigabytes of internal memory and space grey colour, in fact, is available at 699 Euros, compared to 1,289 Euros in the price list, precisely for a saving of 590 Euros equal to 45%.

The model in question is branded TIM, but as known in the case of Apple, this aspect is of secondary importance as the management of updates is directed by the manufacturer, which releases updates to all models regardless of the operator.

iPhone Xs Max includes Face ID in the front notch, while the 6.5-inch screen is OLED Super Retina, with HDR support and absolute blacks. This is, given in hand, the largest iPhone display ever brought to a smartphone by the Cupertino company. Under the body, there is the A12 Bionic chip which with the latest generation Neural Engine developed by Apple is also able to provide experience in augmented reality and high-quality portraits.

It is also possible to add the Smile Service to 159.99 Euros, or accidental damage coverage for 12 months.