iPhone SE (2020): why this cheap iPhone is the best you can buy right now

Little by little Apple is expanding its catalogue of mobiles, some of them with surprising prices for what this brand has accustomed us, such as the 2020’s new iPhone SE, which has immediately been dubbed the cheap iPhone.

Without any doubt, what is clear is that it is the most affordable mobile in Apple’s catalogue, with an official launch price of € 489 And that its technical characteristics are quite cutting-edge, starting with the A13 Bionic processor, the same that all its older brothers equip.

The main difference from other models is the size of its screen. Like the previous iPhone SE, it is considerably smaller than usual at the moment, with just 4.7 inches diagonal. It is ideal for those who miss the somewhat more compact mobiles.

Fortunately, iPhone SE (2020) is already very cheap and powerful at launch, so it will gradually decrease in price, if not officially, yes unofficially in third-party stores such as Amazon or eBay.

If you do not decide, we tell you several reasons why the iPhone SE is one of the best iPhones to date in value for money.