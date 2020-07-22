iPhone SE 2020 attracts Android users: 26% use it to switch to iOS

The latest iPhone SE 2020 proposed by Apple is successfully converting many Android users to the iOS world. According to an analysis by CIRP researchers, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the 26% of iPhone SE 2020 owners it comes from smartphones with the green robot operating system.

The study in this regard adds that it is a percentage higher than the average, most likely thanks to the most important factor that characterizes this Apple device: the price of 499 Euros. It should also be considered that it is an iPhone 11 inside the body of an iPhone 8, therefore high power with 4.7 ”display. A product that goes against the trend of the last two years to increase the size of the screens, but which for this reason has been particularly successful.

From other data collected by CIRP, in fact, it appears that in Q2 2020 the iPhone SE 2020 constitutes the 19% of iPhone sales in the world. The iPhone 11 remains the most popular along with the Pro version, with a 65% sales percentage. According to CIRP co-founder Josh Lowitz, comparing the latest SE model to the 11 series is complex considering not only the popularity of the latter but also the launch period, given that SE 2020 appeared on the market in the middle of the quarantine.

Apple’s gambling has therefore revealed itself an apt move which, again according to CIRP, will not negatively impact the sales of the future iPhone 12 series, which could be presented in September 2020. Among the various rumours there is talk with the increasing insistence of the lack of the charger and even low-cost models accessible to multiple consumers.