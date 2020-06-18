iPhone SE (2020), analysis after a month of use: being small is its greatest virtue and its biggest flaw

We have been since the launch of the first iPhone SE reading rumors that Apple was going to launch a new model. Years passed and nothing, that iPhone SE 2 did not arrive. But the rumors continued, one after another, with increasing force and even more precision. Finally, Apple decided to make the leap and a month ago it launched the iPhone SE (2020), a terminal with the design of the iPhone 8 and the engine of the iPhone 11 Pro.

At EuroXlivewe have already had the opportunity to analyze it in depth, but this peculiar device (in its own way) cried out for something more. After all, we’ve gotten used to big mobiles with nearly seven-inch OLED panels. Now that phablets (what times) have become the mobiles of the day to day, Apple has put the fist on the table and has launched a small mobile. How is the experience using it daily for a month? Here is the result.

How compact you love and hate

We are not going to beat around the bush. What is most striking about the iPhone SE (2020) is its size. It’s pretty, but considerably smaller than his brothers of this generation and it is something that shows in several aspects. The first, obviously, is the feeling in hand. Let’s start from the basis that each person has their tastes and that what one may like may not be liked by another, but having said that, what a wonder it is to have a mobile phone that does not feel like a brick.

The iPhone SE (2020) is very comfortable to use with one hand, it is hardly noticeable when we carry it in our pocket and its construction is excellent. Apple knows how to design mobiles and the iPhone 8 already felt good, so the iPhone SE (2020) follows the same path. Is Finished in glass with aluminum frames that feels premium, that does not slip too much and that is pleasant in hand. Of course, the rounded corners, the curved edges and their low thickness help.

On an aesthetic level, the iPhone SE (2020) is just as beautiful as the iPhone 8. It is minimalist, it has a single camera in the upper left corner, well disguised, without modules or strange implementations, and the LED flash. There are no holographic colours, no spectacular prints or superfluous embellishments. It is a shiny red glass back. It seems more iPhone than the iPhone 11 itself, curiously.

What you gain in comfort is lost inexperience with the screen and multimedia content

The second aspect in which the size is noticed is on the screen, and here the sensations change. As we said before, the iPhone SE (2020) is an iPhone 8 in terms of construction, so we have two huge frames above and below that already in full 2020 look old. Among them, we have a 4.7-inch IPS / LCD panel with 1,334 x 750-pixel resolution that in view is that it is small if we consider how we use the mobile today.

Some will say that this screen has a slightly higher resolution than HD and that pixels must be noticed. Well, not at all. It is not 4K or 1,440p like the ones in some mobiles but looks great. Its 326 pixels per inch perfectly do its job and pose no drama. It is a correct screen, enough to use WhatsApp, read Twitter, consult Instagram and stay up to date with the news.

Now, one of lime and one of sand. It is true that large screens greatly improve the experience of watching movies or playing. If you are a user who does it often, then this iPhone is not for you. Content is not enjoyed in the same way as on larger mobiles, but you can’t want everything. It is not the best screen on the market or intended. It is a screen to use the mobile, but not to squeeze it to the fullest. And it is curious because the processor inside is designed to offer a superb experience, but we will talk about it later.

Before we will focus on the frames. They are big, rough and a Rare avis in the current context. They don’t feel good and they don’t look like other devices with immersive screens, but I break a spear in their favour: they make the iPhone symmetrical. Shift notches and dotches break the symmetry of the device, but the iPhone SE (2020) maintains that harmony in design that was lost with the iPhone X.

One of the “benefits” of these frames is the presence of the now-extinct-and-now-revived Touch ID. The fingerprint sensor works perfectly, as it already did in other generations. I use an iPhone 11 Pro as a personal mobile and before I had an iPhone 8 Plus and the feeling is the same. It is not the fastest fingerprint sensor on the market but works perfectly, hardly fails and its integration with iOS and applications is excellent. It is a solution perhaps of yesteryear, but very functional and correct.

In short, it is a design that you love and hate at the same time and in equal parts. Its size makes it ideal for people with small hands, for those who want a more compact device that doesn’t feel thick in your pocket and they are looking for something to use social networks and type apps timeline. However, it may come up short for the most demanding users, who want a more 2020-like design and a larger screen. It is, after all, a matter of priorities.

The engine of a Ferrari under the hood of a 600

The Ferrari SF90 Stralade has a 780 bhp V8 engine with a 68-litre fuel tank. It goes from 0 to 100 in 2.5 seconds and reaches 340 km / h. The 1957 SEAT 600 had a power of 21.5 hp, a 37-litre reservoir and a whopping 95 km / h. The Ferrari has a sporty design, a vertigo engine and good fuel capacity. The SEAT 600 has a more dated design, an older engine and less fuel. Well, the iPhone SE (2020) is how to take the Ferrari engine and put it under the hood of a 600.

Within this small device, we find neither more nor less than the Apple A13 Bionic processor, a seven-nanometer SoC that is responsible for giving life to the iPhone 11 of this generation. The RAM has not been disclosed, as has been the custom at Apple, but an exploded view showed that it was 3 GB. The internal storage is 64 GB and the battery is 1,821 mAh with 18W fast charge and wireless charging.

What does this translate to? In which we have the power to give and give. Yes, it is true that it does not have 12 GB of RAM like some Android phones, but iOS does not need as many resources to function properly. RAM in iOS goes by its own side, just like milliamps, which will also receive their dose of prominence in this section.

Throughout this month the iPhone has not asked us for more coal for the boiler at any time. The applications have been well preserved in the background, the start of them has been fast and the experience has been what you can expect from a terminal signed by Apple. There is no performance problem in everyday applications or heavy games. But there are three “buts”, worth the redundancy.

The first is that outstanding performance is appreciated, but not enjoyed, perhaps because little by little we have become accustomed to mobiles with larger screens. It is not a mobile that invites you to play It does not have a screen that allows you to “enjoy” the graphics and see it, and it does not store anything beyond what is strictly necessary locally, but I am me. I understand that some people, probably the vast majority, need more than 64 GB of internal storage. It is not my case, of course, but if this device is striking, my personal recommendation is that you look for the 128 GB model. 64GB tends to fall short with relative ease.

The third is that the battery falls short. Can’t say it any other way: Battery is a problem on iPhone SE (2020). As a general rule, it has been difficult to get move past four hours of active screen and get to the end of the day. It is true that it charges quickly with a compatible charger (not included in the box, by the way), but it is undeniable that it is not the most outstanding autonomy of the high-end or mid-range. Having a small mobile phone involves sacrifices and in this case, the most obvious is that of the battery.

Regarding iOS 13, I admit that the launch was slightly … upgradeable version. But the good thing that it can be improved is that, in fact, it has improved over time and is now very polished. We have automatic dark mode at system level and apps, the excellent iOS integration with the Apple product ecosystem and the null customization options typical of iOS.

iOS is still iOS. It is a fluid operating system, without superfluous options and that is a bet for the future. The experience is exactly the same as in other devices on the block with that extra softness that the A13 Bionic brings and, in the absence of time giving me a reason or removing me, its main goodness is in the updates. Any Apple mobile receives an average of five years of updates and I consider that it is a point to contemplate.

In short, we have a device with a motor of the highest-end model, but that is not used to excess because the screen is small (and does not invite you to play) and because the battery does not give more of itself. Is it something to worry about excessively? From my point of view, it depends. I do not consider the iPhone SE (2020) to be mobile for demanding users, but for people who are looking for something simpler that just goes well, and in that sense it does.

2020 and a camera

It is time to talk about the camera. In short, it is a camera that works solvent, but today it seems scarce. We usually find different mixtures of telephoto, wide-angle, macro and depth sensor. For example, in the iPhone 11 Pro, we have the main sensor, a wide-angle and a telephoto of two magnifications.

What do we have on iPhone SE (2020). Effectively, the same 12-megapixel camera as the iPhone 8. The specs are the same (12 megapixels, 1.22-micron pixels, 18mm lens, f / 1.8 aperture), so the change is in the processor’s ISP. And what does the Apple A13 Bionic offer us in photography? Two-dimensional portrait mode with both cameras, Neural Engine and Smart HDR.

Otherwise, the same camera app as in his brothers, 4K video at 60 FPS with optical stabilization (possibly the best 4K video camera in this price range) and … little else. If the iPhone cameras stand out for something, it is for the realism, for maintaining the colours, lights and shadows and not applying strange filters, and that is something that remains in this device, but to Caesar what is Caesar’s: he takes less versatility and a little more colour.

Up to here, we can zoom in to the maximum. Up to here, we can zoom in to the maximum.

The photos that we can get during the day are outstanding in terms of light and detail. You can not fault the camera since the HDR more than fulfils its task of recovering the high lights and raising the shadows and the global scene is faithful to what our eyes see. The problem is that it cannot be exploited any more.

Normally we would talk about the wide-angle, how detail is maintained when zooming, the manual way to capture photos in RAW, but it is that none of this makes an appearance on this iPhone. It is a solvent camera for general scenes, but it does not give more of itself. With the options already on the market, the iPhone SE (2020) camera is halfway there. What you gain in quality is lost in versatility, so it is a matter of priorities.

The same scene as before, but at night. The same scene as before, but at night.

At night, although the noise is slightly more noticeable and the level of detail is reduced, the photo is also good. The scene has correct lighting, and when I say “correct” I mean that it is faithful to what we are seeing. No subsequent improvements are applied to raise the shadows and increase clarity, but it is a night photo, with all that this implies and that, as a person who appreciates the true to life photos, I like.

It is a camera that behaves when the light falls, but there is a problem: Apple did an excellent job with the night mode of its iPhone 11 and that mode is not on iPhone SE (2020). If a scene is darker than expected, there will be no way to recover anything by long exposure. In addition, Apple has implemented it in such a way that it is activated only when the situation requires it and you do not realize how much it is used until you have it. A shame.

We go to the front chamber, where we maintain the same premise as before. The camera gets some true to life photos, with an HDR that recovers burned funds and keeps the subject well lit. It is very much enjoyed, but the end result is not that it stands out greatly among its most direct competitors. It is a correct, solvent and more than enough selfie to upload it to Instagram, but you miss that wide angle that the iPhone 11 has.

At night we still have a rather normal selfie. The front camera of the iPhone has never stood out when light is scarce and in this device, it would not be otherwise. The noise does not take long to make an appearance, it is possible to take portraits with the front camera. This was not possible on the iPhone 8, the platform on which this iPhone SE (2020) is based, where it is possible. The effect is applied in post-processing, but the camera allows us to see a live preview before pressing the button. Mini-point for iPhone.

How it behaves? Well surprisingly well. The cropping is precise, the blur is natural and the subject comes out with the same quality as in selfies. By day, it is a way that is much appreciated and that offers correct results, but at night it maintains the same problem that we mentioned before. The photo tends to come out blurred and the level of detail drops quite a bit, although the cropping is still good.

But without a doubt, where the iPhone SE (2020) camera takes its chest is in video recording. It is something that Apple has spoiled a lot from always and I would dare to say that beating the iPhone in video recording is not an easy task. In this device, we continue to find an excellent camera, with an outstanding level of detail and a superb optical stabilization that shines even recording in 4K at 60 FPS. The two sample clips below these lines speak for themselves.

One month with iPhone SE (2020)

My conclusion after having been using iPhone SE (2020) as my personal mobile for the last month is that I love it and I hate it in equal parts. I love it because it has the construction of the iPhone, with well-worked noble materials. It is small, compact, can be used perfectly with one hand, does not bulge in the pocket and is ideal for people with small hands or for those who are already starting to see six inches large.

They have also left me with a very good taste in their performance, outstanding in any respect; the quality of its screen, the images that can be obtained with the rear camera and the video, without comparison with its direct rivals in price. But this that I liked also has counterpoints of equal weight, and that is that the bad thing about having such a small device is that sacrifices are being made along the way.

The first and most obvious is the size of the screen, which does not invite to play or watch movies from the mobile. There is a lot of power under its hood, but the 4.7 inches and the two frames that contain it do not offer that immersive experience that other mobiles with notch or notch give. Is a design from another era and the old was not always necessarily better. The same applies to cameras, which work very well but lack the versatility that has gradually been imposed on the market.

The small size of its chassis also supposes a small battery. Yes, milliamps play in their own league when it comes to iOS devices, but it is undeniable that the battery has room for improvement. Active screen time is short, we don’t have a fast charge compatible charger and getting to the end of the day without going through the plug is more complicated than we can when we squeeze it.

In summary: not an iPhone for everyone. It is not comparable to the iPhone 11 Pro, but it is not comparable to a medium or high range with Android. It is a difficult device to frame and that seeks to get into the pocket of those users who want an iPhone, access to iOS, the App Store and the Apple ecosystem without paying too much.

Its price is 489 euros, a price that leaves it at the height of the economic high-end Android, below any recently launched iPhone and well above the mid-range Android. Worth? From my point of view, it is one of the best compact phones available today and it has the guarantee of the updates of Apple, but the compact supposes sacrifices and in this case not exactly trivial. It will be the user who has to put everything on a scale and decide.