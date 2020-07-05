Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneTech News
Updated:

iPhone 6s grappling with iOS 14 in a video: the performances are impressive!

By Brian Adam
Brandon Butch, a popular YouTuber has published the video that we propose at the beginning, in which he shows the performance improvement recorded on his iPhone 6s following the installation of the first beta of iOS 14.

In the movie, the device is shown while manages to manage the new operating system without too many problems and the news it contains, including widgets, Clip apps and new entries. The management of the widgets deserves attention, which does not in any way weigh down the normal functioning of the smartphone, but also the Picture-in-Picture mode for videos and safaris. AppLibrary also seems to work smoothly.

The YouTuber also emphasizes battery life, an aspect not to be overlooked, and underlines several times how the installed one is a simple beta version of iOS 14, a sign that with the final build the situation could also change.

iOS 14 will also arrive on iPhone 6s, as well as on smartphones launched by the Cupertino company in the following years. The 6s, however, is, list in hand, the oldest iPhone among those supported. Among the novelties of iOS 14, we find the widgets, the new system of management and order of the app, AppLibrary, but also the many improvements to Safari.

