iPhone 12 with 3D cameras and MacBooks with mobile chips, the new Apple

If you regularly follow the news of those from Cupertino, surely Some of these novelties that are intended to incorporate the next Apple products already sound familiar to you and that, if the coronavirus crisis does not last too long, we would have it in stores by next fall. Even so, it remains to be seen that analysts’ predictions are not outweighed by the reality of the crisis we have had to live through.

The case is that, as is customary, it has been the main guru of the Apple ecosystem, this Ming-Chi Kuo, the one who hhas put face and eyes to some of the decisions that have been made at Apple for the next iPhone 12 and MacBook Pro. Two information they are more transcendent than they seem.

3D cameras and ARM processors

The first of them has to do with the new iPhone that will arrive at the end of this year and that it seems that They are going to integrate an extra sensor in their main camera. It is called TOF (time of fly) and that translates as flight time. Something that seems different from its more colloquial name, such as 3D cameras, and that allow the terminal to scan the scene right in front of it.

Those TOF sensors, which already install some of the best terminals with Android and the iPhone itself has something similar to make its FaceID work, have extremely useful applications for better photographic results, or the possibility of applying filters and special effects elaborated in videos or, as Apple has been searching for some years, to improve augmented reality to further expand its uses to professional environments. For this, he has trusted the company Lumentum, based in San José.

Apple MacBook Pro.

But far from Apple phones, a radical change is coming in the company’s MacBook range, with the landing of the first models with ARM processors. These chips are basically the same ones that are used in mobile phones and tablets and have a drawback of being installed already in the models that go on sale at the end of the year: the software must be redesigned.

Currently, the apps that exist within the macOS ecosystem work for Intel processors and in case Apple makes the leap to that ARM technology, developers would have to adapt all their tools for them to work seamlessly on those new SoCs. It is something similar to what happens with the Surface Pro X, which have a chip of this type that can only run (natively but emulating) 32-bit (x86) software. To do the same with the 64, they need to go through the workshop and reschedule.

That is why, if the June WWDC cancellation happened, Apple would lose a big speaker to alert all developers of this transition from Intel chips to new ARMs.