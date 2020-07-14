iPhone 12, will the batteries be smaller than the iPhone 11? Unveil the skills

After the first information on the RAM and memory of the iPhone 12, today another piece is added to the technical data sheet recently leaked on the new generation of Apple smartphones: the capacity of the batteries.

In fact, recently three Apple devices have obtained certification, and the documents published on the net suggest that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 should be based on a 2227 mAh battery, which for many, however, may be too small if you count that it will also integrate the 5G modem.

Obviously the cards do not include the precise names of the smartphones, which are listed in this way

A2471 – 2227 mAh

A2431 – 2775 mAh

A2466 – 3687 mAh

The unknowns are many, as it is now known that Apple will launch three different iPhone 12 models. It cannot be excluded, according to many, that the higher-end iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro share the same batteries, as they should also be united by the same 6.1-inch OLED screen. Other rumors instead report that the battery of the iPhone 12 Pro Max should be 4,400 mAh, therefore not present in the list in question.

An interesting aspect though is that the leaked batteries are smaller than those of the iPhone 11 (3110 mAh), iPhone 11 Pro (3046 mAh) and iPhone 11 pro Max (3969 mAh).