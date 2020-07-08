Tech NewsMobile
IPhone 12 will be bigger than all previous models, do you know how much?

By Brian Adam
IPhone 12 will be bigger than all previous models, do you know how much?

Little by little it is confirmed that Future iPhone 12s are going to break the mold with which those from Cupertino had been making their phones from the iPhone 6 of 2014. You know, a smaller model that we could equate with the current iPhone 11 Pro, and a larger one that is equivalent to the latest iPhone 11 Pro Max.

With that on the table, This 2020 will see a modified, tighter range arrive for the first time and we do not know if with other namesBut what is clear is that the largest device, which will have a 6.7-inch screen, will exceed last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max in size. For very little, but it will.

Bigger and smaller at the same time

The thing is that according to MacRumors, this year we will have only three devices within the iPhone 12 range: one that will be the largest of all those seen since the revolution of the front all-screen and the Face ID sensor of 2017, and another the smallest, which will even rub shoulders with the first generation of the iPhone SE. Right here below you can see the comparison of all the sizes of the most recent models with respect to the three expected for this year.

IPhone size comparison. "Srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Remember that The iPhone 11 Pro Max have a 6.5-inch screen and the 5.8 model disappears from the catalog in favor of the 6.1, that is, the iPhone 11 of 2019. We will see if this sudden change in the forecasts continues but it is evident that the success of the iPhone XR of 2018, first, and its heir of the year Last, after, they must have weighed heavily on the decision made by Apple.

IPhone size comparison. "Srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Yes, We can hope that the future iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch screen will get the label of being the cheapest model (with permission of the iPhone SE of 2020) of those that have front all screen, notch and Face ID. So with him on the market, which one do you think will become the best seller? Will the Apple terminal be cheaper to arrive and could it be in the vicinity of 600-700 euros?

Of course, there are too many unknowns to be solved on the horizon that, hopefully, will be answered in September when Apple makes its traditional presentation keynote. Although according to the latest information, these Cupertino plans could be delayed a tad. Maybe until October?

